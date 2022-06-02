Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.35-$9.50 EPS.

LULU traded up $12.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $302.58. 4,259,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,594. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $441.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

