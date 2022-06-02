LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,979 shares of company stock valued at $37,974,152 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $208.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.75. The company has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.44.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

