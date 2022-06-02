LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 623,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,056 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $20,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

