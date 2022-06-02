Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOPGet Rating) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. Loop Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Loop Industries.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Loop Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

LOOP stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Loop Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Loop Industries by 44.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Loop Industries by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

