Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Trims Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA trimmed its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,423 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,290,878.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Snap to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

