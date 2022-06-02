Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

