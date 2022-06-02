Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,449 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Booking were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,238.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,197.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,277.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 181.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,784.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

