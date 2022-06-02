Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.30.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $456.99 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $377.12 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $202.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $533.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

