Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 361,282 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,282 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $91.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $230.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.