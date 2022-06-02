Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 249 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,162 shares of company stock worth $1,091,988. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of ES stock opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average is $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

Eversource Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.