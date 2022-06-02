Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 1,373 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $392,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 653.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 831,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

