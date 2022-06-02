Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $1 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 395.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,731,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $369.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $448.09 and its 200-day moving average is $521.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.66 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

