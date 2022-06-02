Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 66,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,504,063 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $508,293,000 after acquiring an additional 488,325 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $332,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,701,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $327,530,000 after acquiring an additional 225,742 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,545,000 after buying an additional 2,934,018 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $59.59.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.54.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.