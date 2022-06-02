Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New $742,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.10.

ZM opened at $107.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average of $142.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $406.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $228,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,008,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $727,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,868,437. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

