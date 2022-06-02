Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $1,294,563.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,305 shares of company stock worth $49,019,497. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $143.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.62.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

