Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,771 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,771 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after buying an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 594.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $148,509,000 after purchasing an additional 893,717 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,072,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $281,338,000 after purchasing an additional 593,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $156,519,000 after purchasing an additional 541,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $139.53 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.67.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $121,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $1,137,298.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,538 shares of company stock worth $6,276,039. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

