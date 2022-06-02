Loki (LOKI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,784.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.48 or 0.06125588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00212252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.53 or 0.00659839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.45 or 0.00622642 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00073905 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

