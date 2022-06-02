Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.95

Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$40.95 and last traded at C$41.93, with a volume of 236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.26.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$543.44 million and a PE ratio of 12.14.
Logistec Company Profile (TSE:LGT.B)
