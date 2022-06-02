LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LU. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Lufax by 39.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,596,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765,291 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lufax by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913,603 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Lufax by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,317 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lufax by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,700,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,992 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lufax by 26.8% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,500 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lufax alerts:

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.08. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.86.

About Lufax (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.