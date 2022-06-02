Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Position Increased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the quarter. Livent accounts for 3.7% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Livent by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Livent by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Livent by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LTHM traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.44. 76,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,232. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 100.93 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Livent Co. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $34.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.92 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTHM. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.23.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

