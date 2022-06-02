Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by DSC Advisors L.P.

DSC Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Linde by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after buying an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.33.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $7.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $327.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $164.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

