LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $4.10 on Monday. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $51.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.39.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 27.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 29.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

