Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Shares Down 6.7%

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.42. 218,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 237,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.64.

Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Colombia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Tomichi Mining District, Gunnison County, Southwestern Colorado; the Big Bulk Porphyry Gold-Copper property located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

