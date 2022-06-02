LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives $160.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.88.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.
Shares of LHC Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.26. 2,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,967. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.95 and a 200-day moving average of $142.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
