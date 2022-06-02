LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives $160.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.26. 2,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,967. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.95 and a 200-day moving average of $142.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

