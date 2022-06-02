Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Trading Up 1.2%

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 20,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on LCRTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.10 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.50 to C$2.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned approximately 213,000 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

