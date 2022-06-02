Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,255. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.73.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

