Lendefi (new) 24 Hour Volume Tops $19,205.00 (LDFI)

Lendefi (new) (LDFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Lendefi (new) has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendefi (new) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lendefi (new) has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lendefi (new) Profile

Lendefi (new)’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi (new)

