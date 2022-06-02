Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.05% of Leidos worth $505,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,339 shares of company stock worth $6,889,436 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Leidos stock opened at $104.74 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.44.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

