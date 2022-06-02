Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Short Interest Down 19.9% in May

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 888,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,806,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $338,313,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after acquiring an additional 206,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,525,000 after acquiring an additional 150,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lazard by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,474,000 after acquiring an additional 547,737 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAZ. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Lazard stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,191. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Lazard has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

