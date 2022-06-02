Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LRCDF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRCDF traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 739. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

