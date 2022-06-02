Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7,070.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,678,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,561,000 after buying an additional 100,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 28,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $1,381,432.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 757,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,278,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,361.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 244,435 shares of company stock valued at $12,166,588 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $51.69 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.