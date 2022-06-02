Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $31.50.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
