Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

