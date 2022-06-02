Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.13. 5,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,910. Koppers has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $594.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Koppers had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

KOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $59,219.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 43.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 17.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 63,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at about $969,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

