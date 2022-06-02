Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,530 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,148,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,659,000 after acquiring an additional 95,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,266,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,326,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,733,000 after buying an additional 85,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,293,000 after buying an additional 201,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,284,000 after buying an additional 256,615 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

