Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Update

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 564,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $52,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $35,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,857 shares of company stock valued at $562,955 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Kirby alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on KEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,305. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kirby has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.68 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Kirby will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.