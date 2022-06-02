Kingfisher (LON:KGF) PT Lowered to GBX 350

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 370 ($4.68) to GBX 350 ($4.43) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.23) to GBX 245 ($3.10) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.68) to GBX 295 ($3.73) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 306.25 ($3.87).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of KGF stock opened at GBX 259.90 ($3.29) on Monday. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 235.20 ($2.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 378 ($4.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 6.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 255.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 298.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Jeff Carr acquired 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($690,789.47).

About Kingfisher (Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.