Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Trading Down 2.5%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $108.78 and last traded at $108.78. Approximately 165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KXSCF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.99.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

