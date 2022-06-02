Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

