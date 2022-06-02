KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,774 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $43,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KeyCorp by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,426,000 after buying an additional 4,932,777 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in KeyCorp by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 3,317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after buying an additional 1,671,700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 741.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,913,000 after buying an additional 1,444,414 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after buying an additional 1,255,892 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

