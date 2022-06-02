Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Short Interest Update

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the April 30th total of 8,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $30,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.64. 8,557,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,570,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.