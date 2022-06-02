Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 589,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $37,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $9,780,558.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,177,951.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $58,398,354. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on K. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

NYSE K opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.42. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $75.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

