KE (NYSE:BEKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. KE updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE BEKE opened at $12.67 on Thursday. KE has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $52.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of -1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. American International Group Inc. grew its position in KE by 261.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KE by 7.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.35.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

