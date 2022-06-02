KE (NYSE:BEKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. KE updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

BEKE opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of -1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. KE has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $52.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in KE by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in KE by 29.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

