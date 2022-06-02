KE (NYSE:BEKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. KE updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
BEKE opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of -1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. KE has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $52.55.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in KE by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in KE by 29.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.
KE Company Profile (Get Rating)
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KE (BEKE)
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.