Katalyo Trading Down 0.9% This Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $347,368.46 and approximately $97,540.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,923.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,553.69 or 0.25447171 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00439510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031537 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

