Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives $176.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ KRTX traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $101.69. 3,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,475. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $161.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.54.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,268 shares of company stock worth $2,086,375 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

