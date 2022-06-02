Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 778,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Kaltura has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLTR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth $97,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

