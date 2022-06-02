Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 778,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Kaltura has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.
Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth $97,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.
Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.
