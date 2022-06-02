Kalata Hits Market Cap of $101,958.05 (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Kalata has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalata has a total market cap of $101,958.05 and $321.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kalata

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

