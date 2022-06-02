Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Shares Sold by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP cut its holdings in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned 1.01% of Kairos Acquisition worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kairos Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.86.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

