K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Shares of K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 8000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$7.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.04.
About K9 Gold (CVE:KNC)
