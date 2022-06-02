JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.54 and the highest is $2.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings of $3.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $11.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $11.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.26 to $14.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.05.

JPM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.86. The company had a trading volume of 166,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,968,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $115.02 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.22. The stock has a market cap of $381.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

